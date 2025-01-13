Is Ali Rehman marrying fitness trainer Nusrat?

KARACHI – The wedding season in the Pakistani showbiz industry is in full swing with latest rumours suggesting that actor Ali Rehman Khan is also set to start a new chapter in his life.

Reports said the Diyar-e-Dil starlet would get married in March 2025 while the wedding events would take place in Karachi. It is claimed that he is going to marry his fitness trainer, Nusrat Hidayatullah.

It all started when Ali Rehman shared pictures with Nusrat on Instagram with the caption “Date Night,” after which speculation about their relationship started.

However, in a recent interview, Ali Rehman has denied these rumours, saying, “I am not getting married right now, and social media users link me with people I take pictures with”.

The actor further explained that he enjoys taking selfies with his friends, and fans.

Although neither of them has confirmed the wedding rumours, reports citing close sources said that the wedding news might soon be confirmed.