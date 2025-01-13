Lahore court moved against Khawaja Asif for controversial remarks about Mahmud Ghaznavi

LAHORE – A petition has been filed in a court in Punjab capital for registering a case against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his controversial remarks against Mahmud Ghaznavi, a historic figure.

The petitioner argued that the minister had tried to defame Ghaznavi and called for an action against him.

At which, the court has sought a report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this regard and scheduled hearing for later this month.

The controversy sparked when Khawaja Asif labelled Mahmud of Ghazni, who is celebrated in historical narrative of Pakistan, as “merely a plunderer”.

He made the remarks during a television interview, leaving many stunned in the country where Mahmud Ghaznavi is celebrated in textbooks for his rain on the Somnath temple in India in 1026.