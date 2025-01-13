Pakistan set to launch indigenous EO-1 Satellite this week

ISLAMABAD – The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the upcoming launch of Pakistan’s Indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) Satellite from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC), China, on January 17.

The SUPARCO spokesperson said the launch of the indigenous EO-1 mission reflects SUPARCO’s dedication and expertise in advancing Pakistan’s technological capabilities in space science and innovation.

This indigenously developed satellite represents a significant achievement in Pakistan’s space technology journey and is poised to enhance the country’s ability to monitor and manage natural resources, predict and respond to natural disasters, support food security, and drive economic growth through informed decision-making and sustainable development.

The EO-1 satellite offers substantial benefits across various sectors in Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

In agriculture, it will enable precision farming by monitoring crops, assessing irrigation needs, predicting yields, and supporting food security initiatives, state broadcaster reported.

Earlier in May last year, Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1, was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China.

The satellite is placed 36,000 kilometers above the earth’s surface. The satellite, according to SUPARCO, has a lifespan of 15 years and is equipped with the latest communication technology.