Kings pick David Warner as PSL Player Draft 2025 underway in Lahore

LAHORE – Karachi Kings has picked David Warner in the Platinum category as all the six franchise are set to complete their teams in PSL Player Draft 2025 today.

The event is being held at Hazoori Baghi in Lahore with key players such as Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and others are attending it.

PLATINUM CATEGORY

Round 1

Lahore Qalandars: Daryl Mitchell

Karachi Kings: David Warner

Quetta Gladiators: Mark Chapman

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Multan Sultans: Michael Bracewell

Islamabad United: Matthew Short

Round 2

Quetta Gladiators: Faheem Ashraf (Wild Card)

Karachi Kings: Adam Milne

Quetta Gladiators: Finn Allen

Karachi Kings: Abbas Afridi (Wild Card)

DIAMOND CATEGORY

Karachi Kings: Khushdil Shah

Peshawar Zalmi: Corbin Bosch

Islamabad United: Jason Holder

Lahore Qalandars: Kusal Perera

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Ali

GOLD CATEGORY

Round 1

Peshawar Zalmi: Abdul Samad (Wild Card)

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Hasnain

Islamabad United: Ben Dwarshuis

Karachi Kings: Aamir Jamal

Multan Sultans: Kamran Ghulam

Peshawar Zalmi: Nahid Rana

Round 2

Peshawar Zalmi: Hussain Talat

SILVER CATEGORY

Round 1

Multan Sultans: Akif Javed

Karachi Kings: Mir Hamza

Islamabad United: Salman Irshad

Lahore Qalandars: Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Khurram Shahzad

More to follow…