Coas Munir Vows Decisive Action Against Threats To National Peace

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met political leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss maintaining law and order. He emphasized that while adversaries may attempt to spread fear, Pakistan will not back down and every effort to disrupt peace will be met with a decisive and strong response.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief visited Peshawar, where he was received by the Corps Commander.

He was briefed on the security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations against extremist elements. The Federal Interior Minister and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister also attended the briefing.

General Asim Munir commended the sacrifices and dedication of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, stating that their exemplary successes in the fight against terrorism are a source of national pride.

He said, “Our forces, with unmatched courage, professionalism, and sacrifices, have effectively weakened terrorists by eliminating key leaders, dismantling their networks, and destroying their infrastructure. This sends a clear message that terrorism has no place in our country. This fight will continue until its logical conclusion, InshaAllah.”

The COAS also praised law enforcement agencies for their relentless efforts in ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining peace by thwarting numerous attacks. He described each operation as a testament to the forces’ determination, professionalism, and preparedness.

General Munir reiterated that any attempt to disrupt the nation’s peace would be met with decisive and robust action. He stated, “The enemy may try to spread fear and chaos, but we will not retreat. They will face ironclad resistance and suffer significant losses.”

Acknowledging the high morale of soldiers, he highlighted their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and unity as an unbeatable force.

Later, General Munir held separate meetings with politicians from various parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The participants emphasized the need for a unified political stance and public support in the fight against terrorism. Political leaders expressed their unwavering support for the armed forces and law enforcement agencies and agreed that unity beyond political differences is essential to eliminate extremist ideologies.