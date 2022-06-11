A look into star-studded birthday celebrations of Queen Elizabeth in Pakistan

As the world celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, a star-studded event was held in the Pakistani port city of Karachi.

It was one in a series of events planned around the country. British Deputy High Commissioner Belinda Lewis and British High Commissioner Thomas Drew greeted Pakistani celebrities at the event.

Several celebrities, including Mahira Khan, Ayesha Omar, Ali Rehman Khan, Nida Yasir, Sonya Hussyn, Sharmila Farooqui, Ahad Raza Mir and Shae Gill, were spotted at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trending in Town (@trendingintown_)

Celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll Birthday at @ukinpakistan in Karachi wearing a Green and Gold Sari under a beautiful Pakistani Moon 🌙 pic.twitter.com/GokO0VNFYX — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 11, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception hosted by Dr Christian Turner and his spouse Mrs Claire Turner in the country’s federal capital Islamabad to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne and 75 years of Pakistan-UK relations.

PM Shehbaz vows stronger Pak-UK ties at Queen ... 10:46 AM | 9 Jun, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his government’s resolve to further strengthen ...

Events across the world have been marking Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and her 70 years of service to the people of Britain, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.