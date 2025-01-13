Gold prices dip in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices registered downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan amid declining international rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,500 to reach Rs279,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs1,268 with new rate settling at Rs239,455.

The bullion rates also witnessed bearish trend in international market as per ounce price dipped by $15 to close at $2,675.

On Saturday, the rate of precious commodity moved up by Rs1,400 to close at Rs280,800 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,201 to reach Rs240,741.