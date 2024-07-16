PakWheels Celebrates 21 Years of Revolutionizing Car Buying and Selling in Pakistan

In 2003 a community of petrolheads started a community to share their love and passion for cars. Hanif Bhatti – a legend of his own – was the founder of this community, which later turned into PakWheels.com. From the discussion about cars, these car lovers thought of launching Pakistan’s first proper online platform for vehicles, especially for people who want to sell or buy cars quickly. So, it became the country’s first online classified website in 2005, laying the foundation for a truly memorable journey. The main goal behind this idea is to revolutionize how people buy and sell cars and anything related to it.
Over the years, the PakWheels family grew with more followers, new services, and fresh ideas. The company was the first in Pakistan to launch a third-party inspection service, known as PakWheels CarSure in the start, to give a detailed and authentic report about the health of a car. This resolved the issue of a common person who doesn’t know much about cars and is looking to buy a used one.
The next step was to resolve car lovers’ issues with spare parts and car accessories as they faced issues ordering and receiving good quality items online. And to fix this huge problem, the company launches its Auto Store.
Meeting the pace of changing times, PakWheels launched its App for Android and IOS in 2016. The other major services launched by the company are:
The first major social media platform was the YouTube channel in 2015-16. The channel aimed to discuss cars, both old and new, and give a new angle to the whole discussion, and today, it has grown to a family of almost 2.25 million. The following other social media platforms are:
Facebook – 3.3 million
Instagram – 1.2 million
TikTok – 1.6 million
And it is growing due to the love and support PakWheelers around the globe. So, please keep supporting us, Kyu K, Gari Ki Deals, Only on PakWheels.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.