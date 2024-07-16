Search

PakWheels Celebrates 21 Years of Revolutionizing Car Buying and Selling in Pakistan

03:05 PM | 16 Jul, 2024
PakWheels Celebrates 21 Years of Revolutionizing Car Buying and Selling in Pakistan

In 2003 a community of petrolheads started a community to share their love and passion for cars. Hanif Bhatti – a legend of his own – was the founder of this community, which later turned into PakWheels.com. From the discussion about cars, these car lovers thought of launching Pakistan’s first proper online platform for vehicles, especially for people who want to sell or buy cars quickly. So, it became the country’s first online classified website in 2005, laying the foundation for a truly memorable journey. The main goal behind this idea is to revolutionize how people buy and sell cars and anything related to it. 

The Journey

Over the years, the PakWheels family grew with more followers, new services, and fresh ideas. The company was the first in Pakistan to launch a third-party inspection service, known as PakWheels CarSure in the start, to give a detailed and authentic report about the health of a car. This resolved the issue of a common person who doesn’t know much about cars and is looking to buy a used one. 

The next step was to resolve car lovers’ issues with spare parts and car accessories as they faced issues ordering and receiving good quality items online. And to fix this huge problem, the company launches its Auto Store. 

Meeting the pace of changing times, PakWheels launched its App for Android and IOS in 2016. The other major services launched by the company are: 

  • Sell it For Me – for the people who don’t have time to sell their car through dealerships or through ads. This service resolved the problem by handling the whole process of selling the car at the best price.
  • Auction Sheet – for imported cars used so that the customer can know everything about the car, inside and out.
  • Car Finance – for people who want to buy a car in installments through customer service with the lowest rates, coverage plans, and comparative rates.
  • Car Insurance – to provide a protection shield to the car owners in case of theft, accident, and other potential damages.
  • Partner Workshop – to offer the customers a reliable, affordable and trustworthy place to get their cars checked and repaired with the guarantee of PakWheels. 

The Growing Family

The first major social media platform was the YouTube channel in 2015-16. The channel aimed to discuss cars, both old and new, and give a new angle to the whole discussion, and today, it has grown to a family of almost 2.25 million. The following other social media platforms are: 

Facebook – 3.3 million 
Instagram – 1.2 million
TikTok – 1.6 million

And it is growing due to the love and support PakWheelers around the globe. So, please keep supporting us, Kyu K, Gari Ki Deals, Only on PakWheels. 

