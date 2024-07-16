Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Muscat mosque 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Wadi Kabir in Muscat, Oman that resulted in multiple casualties including the death of four Pakistanis.
Another 30 Pakistanis are under treatment in hospitals.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistani Embassy in Oman remains in contact with Omani authorities for identification and repatriation of the mortal remains of the martyred Pakistanis.
It has also opened a helpline to respond to queries from the Pakistani community in Oman and to facilitate them. Ambassador Imran Ali is also visiting local hospitals to inquire about the well-being of injured Pakistani nationals.
The spokesperson said we are heartened that the government of Oman has neutralized the attackers. She said Pakistan has offered all possible assistance to Omani authorities in the investigation and in bringing to justice those responsible for this heinous crime in this holy month of Muharram.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Jul-2024/five-killed-in-firing-near-oman-s-imam-ali-mosque-during-muharram-gathering
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.