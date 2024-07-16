Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Muscat mosque 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Wadi Kabir in Muscat, Oman that resulted in multiple casualties including the death of four Pakistanis.

Another 30 Pakistanis are under treatment in hospitals.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistani Embassy in Oman remains in contact with Omani authorities for identification and repatriation of the mortal remains of the martyred Pakistanis.

It has also opened a helpline to respond to queries from the Pakistani community in Oman and to facilitate them. Ambassador Imran Ali is also visiting local hospitals to inquire about the well-being of injured Pakistani nationals.

The spokesperson said we are heartened that the government of Oman has neutralized the attackers. She said Pakistan has offered all possible assistance to Omani authorities in the investigation and in bringing to justice those responsible for this heinous crime in this holy month of Muharram.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Jul-2024/five-killed-in-firing-near-oman-s-imam-ali-mosque-during-muharram-gathering