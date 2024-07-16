Terrorist attack on RHC in DI Khan leaves five civilians, two soldiers martyred

DI KHAN – Five civilians and two soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists while responding to a clearance operation in Dera Ismail Khan’s Kirri Shamozai Rural Health Centre (RHC), the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the martyred soldiers are Naib Subedar Muhammad Farooq, 44, a Narowal district resident, and Sepoy Muhammad Javed Iqbal, 23, a Khanewal district resident.

The terrorists attacked the RHC on July 15/16 night and opened indiscriminate fire on the centre’s staff.

Five civilians including two lady health workers, two children, and a watchman martyred in the attack.

“Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized for clearance operation in RHC and in ensuing fire exchange, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

Sanitisation of area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. “The perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act targeting innocent civilians, especially women and children, will be brought to justice,” it said.