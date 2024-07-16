Eight soldiers martyred as terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment foiled

RAWALPINDI – Eight soldiers were martyred and 10 terrorists were killed in a foiled attack on Bannu Cantonment a day earlier, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists’ attempt to enter the cantonment was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel. It forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into perimeter wall of the cantonment.

ISPR said suicide blast led to collapse of portion of the wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure.

Eight martyred soldiers include Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad, Havildar Zil-e-Hussain, Havildar Shahzad Ahmed, Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain Khan, Sepoy Sobhan Majeed, Sepoy Imtiaz Khan, Sepoy Arsalan Aslam of Pakistan Army and Lance Naik Sabz Ali of Frontier Constabulary.

The timely and effective response by the security forces prevented major catastrophe, saving precious innocent lives, ISPR added.

“The heinous act of terrorism has been undertaken by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan and has used Afghan soil to orchestrate acts of terrorism inside Pakistan in the past as well,” it said.

“Pakistan has consistently raised its concerns with Interim Afghan Government, asking them to deny persistent use of Afghan soil by the terrorists and take effective action against such elements,” read the official statement.