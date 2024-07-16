Karachi receives rain after intense heat 

KARACHI – After intense heat and confinement all day, the rain relieved Karachi's suburban areas on Tuesday.

Details reveal that areas including Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town, Malir Model Colony, Scheme 33, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar experienced showers from Monsoon clouds, while Clifton saw drizzles and light rain.

Karachi's temperature reached a record 39 degrees Celsius at noon, although it felt even hotter.

Notably, the Meteorological Department had predicted the onset of Monsoon rains in Sindh today, indicating the likelihood of continued hot and humid weather in Karachi due to the prevailing weather system.

Due to humidity levels ranging from 70 to 80 percent in the morning and 60 to 70 percent in the evening, temperatures higher than actual may be perceived in the city.