Nawaz Sharif, family spotted enjoying Europe vacation in new viral picture

MILAN – Deposed Pakistani prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been spotted enjoying vacation in a restaurant in Italy, days after the ailing politician flew to Europe to spend some quality time with family members.

In the viral picture, the seasoned politician, donning a cowboy hat, can be seen sitting with his son in a restaurant in Milan, a metropolis in Italy's northern Lombardy region.

Sharif, 72, is currently on a 10-day vacation to Europe with Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar, Hussain Nawaz, and Hasan Nawaz. The influential family members will visit various European cities during their stay.

The latest picture sent social media into a frenzy, with Sharif’s critics and former ruling party leaders criticising the politician, who is in London since November 2019 for his medical treatment.

The Sharifs in a Restaurant in Milan.

ہم بولے گا تو بولو گے کہ بولتا ہے۔۔۔۔#NawazSharif #Mazay pic.twitter.com/aHUXvlD0bp — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) November 23, 2022

نواز شریف کی اٹلی سے تصویریں ہمارے عدالتی نظام کی بے بسی اور بے وقعت ہونے کا اظہار ہیں،ایک سزا یافتہ شخص جس کا ضمانتی ہمارےسسٹم نے وزیر اعظم بنا دیا پورے نظام کا منہ چڑا رہا ہے،اس جرم میں شریک لوگ پاکستان کا سب سے طاقتور مافیا ہیں اس مافیا کی شکست سے ہی پاکستان کا مستقبل ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 23, 2022

Former information minister and outspoken politician Fawad Chaudhry said Nawaz Sharif’s picture from Italy depicts ‘helplessness’ of the country’s judicial system.

Amid allegations of involvement in the murder of Pakistani TV anchor Arshad Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) patron Nawaz Sharif earlier this week flew from London to Europe on a “family vacation”.

Nawaz Sharif jets off to London after receiving his diplomatic passport and more than eight months after he received his normal passport. The former prime minister has ventured out of England for the first time in three years.