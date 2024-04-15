Gold price in Pakistan gains another Rs800 per tola

LAHORE – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up as the yellow metal hit record high in the international market.

On the first working day of the week, the price of yellow metal reached Rs247,300 in the local market after single day gain of Rs800.

On Monday, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold saw increase of Rs686 and the new rate stands at Rs212,020.

Furthermore, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also showed a surge to trade at Rs194,351.

These movements are closely linked to changes in the value of the US Dollar, indicating the close relationship between currency values and gold prices. This underscores the impact of global economic factors on local gold markets.

In global market, the precious metal moved down $16, reaching $2,348 per ounce on Monday.