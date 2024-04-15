Major breakthrough as Iranian President Raisi set to visit Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official visit to Pakistan in running month of April amid the neigbouring country’s latest attack on Israel.

The Iranian president will be the first head of foreign state to visit the South Asian country since the new government was formed after Feb 8 General Elections.

Reports said the President Raisi will lead a delegation to Pakistan on April 22 as authorities of both sides have finalised the basic arrangements in this regard.

During the visit, matters related to Middle East escalation, Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipelines Project and others will be discussed.

On Saturday night, Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones and missiles, according to the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC said it has released the drones and missiles under the operation “True Promise”, adding that the move is part of punishment for the “Israeli crimes”.

Strains between Iran and Israel have been heating up since the start of the war in Gaza in October, and especially over the past several weeks after Israel perpetrated an attack on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Earlier in January, relations between Tehran and Islamabad witnessed a low when Iran launched missile into the Pakistani territory, prompting retaliatory action. However, the matter was resolved through diplomatic channels amicably, restoring diplomatic ties between both neighbouring countries.