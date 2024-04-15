Search

Primary, junior school teachers jobs 2024 in Sindh: check latest details

03:04 PM | 15 Apr, 2024
Primary, junior school teachers jobs 2024 in Sindh: check latest details
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has issued a notification lifting long-standing ban on recruitment of teachers. 

The government is going to hire teachers for primary and junior schools as department has sought list of all those candidates, who have passed the test for the jobs before the enforcement of the ban. 

The provincial government is yet to issue further details about the teachers’ jobs.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed the relevant authorities to move the courts and other forums to start the recruitment process. 

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court has granted conditional permission to the provincial government to announce government jobs. 

The high court has allowed the government to start recruitment for the Grade 1 to 15. SHC’s Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajpur remarked that the court had no reservations if new advertisements are released for the hiring. 

It is recalled that the SHC had issued a stay order on hiring for government jobs in August 2023 on a petition filed by the MQM-P. 

