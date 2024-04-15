Iran to release Pakistanis stranded on ship seized by Iranian forces

ISLAMABAD – The Iranian ambassador has said that if there are any Pakistanis on the ship, seized by Iranian forces, they will be released on humanitarian grounds and brotherly ties between the two countries.

Regarding the presence of Pakistani workers on the Israeli ship under the Zodiac company, Iran's ambassador Reza Moghadam stated that they are awaiting confirmation of the Pakistani identity.

The Iranian ambassador stated that the information provided by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has been sent to Tehran, has been received. If there are any Pakistanis present on the ship, they will be released based on legal requirements and humanitarian grounds.

Adnan Aziz — the COO of the Portugal-flagged MSC Aries – among two Pakistanis were on the ship seized by the Iranian forces.

According to the media reports, the family, residing in Karachi and Azad Kashmir along with some relatives based in London, expressed their concerns over the incident.

They verified that Aziz, accompanied by another Pakistani, was aboard the ship captured by the Iranian forces.

“We reached out to the Foreign Office to secure the safe return of Muhammad Adnan Aziz at the earliest. The FO has assured us of their full support, and we understand that the matter has already been taken up with the Iranian authorities,” they stated.

The family members conveyed their shock upon discovering that Iran had seized the ship near the Strait of Hormuz amidst escalating tensions in the region following a lethal Israeli assault on Iran’s consulate in Syria.