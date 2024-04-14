Pakistan urges Iran, Israel to 'exercise restraint, de-escalation' after missile attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed deep concern about the missile attacks and called on both parties to halt escalation and exercise restraint.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Islamabad is observing the whole development in Middle East with deep concern.

It said Islamabad underlined the necessity of international efforts to prevent expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza for months.

Pakistan earlier pointed to the dangers of the attack on an Iranian consular office in Syria as a major escalation in an already volatile region.

The recent developments highlight consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy. These also underline the grave implications in cases where the UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security, MoFA said.

The Foreign Office said it is now critically urgent to stabilize the situation and restore peace.