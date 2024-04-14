‘Death to Israel’: Thousands hit Iranian streets in support of retaliatory strikes on Israel

TEHRAN – Iran on late Saturday responded to Israeli attack on its embassy with hundreds of missiles and drones, in what is said to be Tehran’s first direct attack on Israeli territory.

The anticipated strikes triggered sirens in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. Videos shared online show explosions as Israeli air defenses intercepted the incoming missiles.

As the attack sparked concerns about escalating tensions, thousands of Iranians hit streets in show of support for retaliatory strikes.

The charged citizens chanted “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” as the Revolutionary Guards announced the launch of Operation “Honest Promise”.

“The next slap will be fiercer" banners and holdings touted by citizens said. Masses also spotted waving Iranian and Palestinian flags along with banners proclaiming "God’s victory is near".

Tehran’s retaliatory strikes were in response to an April 1 attack that destroyed the five-story consular annexe of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.