‘Death to Israel’: Thousands hit Iranian streets in support of retaliatory strikes on Israel

TEHRAN – Iran on late Saturday responded to Israeli attack on its embassy with hundreds of missiles and drones, in what is said to be Tehran’s first direct attack on Israeli territory.
The anticipated strikes triggered sirens in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. Videos shared online show explosions as Israeli air defenses intercepted the incoming missiles.
As the attack sparked concerns about escalating tensions, thousands of Iranians hit streets in show of support for retaliatory strikes.
The charged citizens chanted “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” as the Revolutionary Guards announced the launch of Operation “Honest Promise”.
“The next slap will be fiercer" banners and holdings touted by citizens said. Masses also spotted waving Iranian and Palestinian flags along with banners proclaiming "God’s victory is near".
Tehran’s retaliatory strikes were in response to an April 1 attack that destroyed the five-story consular annexe of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 14, 2024.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|299.95
|302.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
