Viral video shows man throwing cattle out of moving truck; here's what we know

Full-size trucks are mostly used to transport livestock, especially in busy seasons like Eid ul Adha, and transporters usually transport these animals during the night as some of the highways and roads inside cities do not allow heavy transport vehicles during the day amid a huge influx of daily commuters.
Shifting these animals during night is the right time for some transporters who smuggle these animals in the guise of darkness.
In such an incident, a video went viral showing a man throwing cattle from the top of a moving truck. The footage was captured by someone coming from behind the truck using some handheld device.
The brief clip captured a truck moving smoothly while the man riding on top of it can be seen throwing the hollow-horned mammals to the road without caring about running traffic.
People who filmed the incident remained excited about the daring man who put his life and the lives of around 10 animals in danger and that's without getting noticed.
In the clip, no animals were apparently harmed despite as they were thrown ruthlessly. As the exact details about the incident remained under wraps, people on the internet were in shock to see the distress meted out to animals.
It appears that the video was recorded in India, where similar incidents have been reported in the past. In those cases, smugglers threw the animals out of the running vehicles as they were chased by police.
