Naveen Waqar is the new aerial yoga queen

Lollywood's gorgeous actress, Naveen Waqar, has proven herself to be a timeless beauty and the credit goes to her impressive yoga skills. The Humsafar famed actress, who is an obvious yoga and gym enthusiast thanks to her multiple Instagram posts, has yet again stunned social media users with her effortless stunts.

In a recent video shared by the Carma actress on Instagram, Waqar showed off her yoga moves and managed to flip her body at a 360-degree angle. Aerial yoga, according to the Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi actress, "is not only fun but also strengthens your core and gives you mad confidence."

With a positive response from netizens including actor Ali Safina and Faysal Qureshi's daughter Hanish Qureshi, the Alvida star is definitely promoting a healthy lifestyle to her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

On the work front, Waqar was recently seen in Mah-e-Tamaam, Tajdeed e Wafa, Bewafa, Chalawa, and Paristan.