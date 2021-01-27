In Pictures: Holy Kaaba’s roof cleaned in ‘record’ 40 minutes
MECCA –A specialized team of Saudi men made a ‘new record’ of cleaning the roof of Holy Kaaba’s in just 40 minutes, the management of Masjid al-Haram said Tuesday.
Taking it to Twitter Basic Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque stated Saudi experts completed the cleaning of the roof of the Holy Kaaba in just 40 minutes, which was “a record”.
The whole cleaning is carried out in several phases, sweeping the surface of the Kaaba first, removing dust and bird droppings in the second part, then wiping the entire surface and holder of the kiswa as well as the surrounding wall, and the door to the roof of the Kaaba from outside, with wet towels, then all are sprayed with water and wiped again and then finish with the dehydration process in the last phase.
