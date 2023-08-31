Hajra Yamin sets fitness goals in latest Instagram reel

Pakistani actress Humaira Ali Chaudhary is so much more than a pretty face and a talented artist. The model-turned-actress is often seen serving fitness goals to her fans through social media posts.

Despite her exhaustive schedules, the Shanaas diva never compromises on her health and goes through rigorous workout sessions to maintain her physique.

The fitness freak once again shared a reel on Instagram, showing off her "hard work finally paying off "

and advised her fans to have "Dedication," and "Discipline" and to be "Consistent" while working out.

On the work front, Yamin's notable works include Hum 2 Hamary 100, Tera Ghum Aur Hum, Mere Apne, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Baandi, and Ehd-e-Wafa.