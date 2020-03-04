Did Veena Malik just defend Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar's indecent attitude towards Marvi Sirmed?

04:09 PM | 4 Mar, 2020
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar has triggered many with his unchivalrous behaviour.

With so many people speaking against the writer, calling for a petition to ban him once and for all, there are a few individuals like Veena Malik that are defending Qamar's crass comments.

She started off by saying, “Jo log shor macha rahay hain ke Khalil Sahab ne aurat ki tazheek kardi, wo zara ghor se Marvi Sirmed ko dekhiye. Kya inhe aurat or gainday men koi faraq nazar nahi aata? Acha sorry. (The people who are making noise about Khalil sahib having demeaned a woman, kindly look at Marvi Sirmed. Can they not see the difference between a rhino and a woman? Okay, sorry,” she said).”

She then added, “All the shameless people are out to defend a woman.” 

Malik has talked about Marvi Sirmed in an even more disparagingly, considering the actress said nothing about Sirmed’s interruption or her stance, rather her appearance.

Even though she went on to apologise after her initial tweet, she continued to bash people siding with the journalist – calling them ‘as shameless as Sirmed’.

In response to this, Malik got trolled by Armeena Khan for body-shaming Sirmed.

She said, “Imagine being out of shape yourself and then body shaming someone else. #hypocrisy.”

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has been trending on social media since last night!Many celebrities have lashed out at him for being disrespectful towards a woman on national television.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

