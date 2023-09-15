Search

Viral

World's tallest dog dies at the age of 5

Web Desk
06:54 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
World's tallest dog dies at the age of 5
Source: Instagram

The passing of Zeus, the remarkable Great Dane who held the title of the world's tallest male dog according to Guinness World Records, has left a void in the hearts of his loving owners. This gentle giant, measuring an astounding one meter in height, was just three years old at the time of his passing, with his fourth birthday just around the corner in November.

Tragically, Zeus succumbed to complications stemming from his battle with bone cancer, a condition that had earned him his prestigious record in 2022. Despite his initial diagnosis, his indomitable spirit shone through as he bravely faced surgery to amputate his front right leg in a bid to conquer the disease.

On a fateful Tuesday morning, he left this world, his head resting lovingly in the lap of his devoted owner, Brittany. Her father, Donnie Davis, shared the sombre news, revealing that Zeus had succumbed to amputation-related pneumonia, a heartbreaking end to a valiant struggle.

In Brittany's own words, expressed on the Guinness World Records' website, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved dog, Zeus, the Guinness World Records title holder for the tallest living male dog." She continued, "Zeus was a truly special dog. He was gentle, loving, very stubborn but always happy to see his family and many, many friends on his adventures around Dallas & Fort Worth."

Zeus had lived a life filled with zest and enthusiasm, achieving more in his three short years than many could hope for in a lifetime. He had become an integral part of the community in Dallas and Fort Worth, where people were often enchanted by his presence during his daily walks. Many would jestingly ask if they could ride him like a horse, to which the answer was always a playful "no."

Zeus's charm extended beyond his towering stature. With a laid-back demeanour and an unmistakable streak of mischief, he had the ability to steal hearts and even the occasional morsel of food from countertops. Brittany affectionately described him as "very laid back" yet incredibly strong-willed, his audacious adventures including sipping from the kitchen sink.

Craig Glenday, the editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, paid tribute to Zeus's infectious spirit, saying, "Zeus always brought a smile to our faces - he was such a larger-than-life character and spread joy wherever he went."

In his memory, Brittany had launched a fundraising campaign to ensure he received the best possible care during his illness, a testament to the love and devotion Zeus had inspired in those who knew him. While he may no longer be with us, the memory of Zeus, the "truly special dog," will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with this remarkable canine giant.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Viral

09:06 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Babar Azam features in Fab 5 promo video released by ICC World Cup ...

06:35 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Nora Fatehi and Remo D'Souza break Guinness World Record

12:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Rare Super Blue Moon illuminates sky in Pakistan, parts of world (See ...

08:07 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Urvashi Rautela becomes first Indian actor to unveil ICC World Cup ...

10:02 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Spain's women's World Cup hero, Olga Carmona, discovers father's ...

11:39 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Rolls-Royce introduces world's most expensive car 'La Rose Noire ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:54 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

World's tallest dog dies at the age of 5

Horoscope

08:32 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.05 79.8
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 786.83 794.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.8 38.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.55 967.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.64 27.94
Omani Riyal OMR 768.48 776.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.44 333.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 15 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: