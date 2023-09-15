Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets tomorrow for Rabiul Awwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on Saturday evening for sighting of the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1445 Hijri.

Chairman of the Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held at their respective Headquarters at the same time.

The decision concerning the sighting of moon for the month of Rabi’ al-Awwal 1445 AH would be announced, ensuring a unified and consensual approach to this vital religious matter across the country.