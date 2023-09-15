Search

Major decisions expected as PCB calls meeting to discuss Asia Cup failure

08:27 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
Major decisions expected as PCB calls meeting to discuss Asia Cup failure
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called a high-level meeting next week to discuss the performance of the national team in the Asia Cup 2023. 

A day earlier, Sri Lanka qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023 after successfully chasing 252 in the rain-impacted game against Pakistan. The game, going down to the wire, had plenty to offer from both the sides, however, it was Sri Lanka that took the win after the last ball was bowled.

Reports said PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf has called the meeting to find the reason and flaws that caused Pakistan’s exit from the Asia Cup final, adding that the committee is expected to take some important decisions. 

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, head of cricket committee Misbahul Haq, member Mohammad Hafeez and other officials will attend the meeting.

It will also chalk out a plan keeping in view the shortcomings in the national team as ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 is all set to begin next month in India. 

Reports said the cricket board may also put restrictions on participation of the national cricketers in the leagues. It is expected that the players would be allowed to play for one league only apart from PSL. 

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to book place in final

