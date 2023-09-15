Home Remittance Incentives Scheme announced for overseas Pakistanis (Check details)

ISLAMABAD - To direct remittances from Pakistanis living abroad, Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has proposed a Home Remittance Incentives Scheme worth 80 billion rupees.

She claimed twenty out of the eighty billion rupees had been provided immediately for this purpose while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Friday.

Giving details of this scheme, the Minister said the government will cover all the charges to be incurred on telegraphic transfers of funds worth 100 dollars or above by the overseas Pakistanis. She said this will enable remitters to send money free off cost.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar further said that the government will pay twenty Saudi Riyals to participatory banks for providing this facility to the remitters.

Under another category of the scheme named Sohni Dharti, remitters can accumulate their points to redeem them for getting extra benefits.

She said the government will also incentivize the marketing for home remittances. She said the scheme has also designed lucky draws for the remitters who will utilize legal channels to send their money at home.

Reassuring the support of banking channels for home remittances, the Minister urged the overseas Pakistanis to get befits of this scheme by utilizing legal channels of sending money to their loved ones.