Who is Erica Robin — Miss Universe Pakistan 2023?

Erica Marian Robin, a 24-year-old Pakistani model, has achieved unimaginable success overnight by becoming the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023.
The dusky goddess outshined four other equally talented contestants and bagged the title. All geared up to represent Pakistan at the global level in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador later this year, Robin's personal life has become the center of attention.
Upon receiving the crown and mantle of Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, Robin expressed immense gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime chance and highlighted the positive aspects of Pakistan in her statement.
Early Life
Robin was born on September 14, 1999 to a Christian family in Pakistan. Not much is known about her early life, however, she stepped into professional modeling in January 2020.
Education
Robin graduated from St. Patrick’s Girls High School in Karachi in 2014.
Career and Breakthrough
Robin's first breakthrough came when she graced DIVA Magazine Pakistan in July 2020 issue in a stellar Tabassum Mughal design. Apart from her modelling career, Robin took on a new role as an assistant manager at Flow Digital in August 2020.
She has extensively travelled from Lahore to Kallar Kahar in December 2020. A wanderlust by passion, Robin reportedly explored the stunning landscapes of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan in April 2021 before jetting off to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in December later that year.
The model continued her international traveld by checking in in Antalya, Turkey, in March 2022, and experienced paragliding in Ölüdeniz, Fethiye, Muğla, Turkiye, in July 2022. She then went to Phetchaburi, Thailand, in January 2023.
Miss Universe 2023
On her 24th birthday, the model competed against four other finalists for the Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 title at Brennia Kottefaru in Raa Atoll, Maldives, eventually winning the title. Robin will represent Pakistan at the prestigious Miss Universe 2023 pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 18, 2023, embodying grace, beauty, and ambition.
While Robin's win paved the way for Pakistani women to shine on international platforms, the local government and certain religious clerics have officially announced to not endorse the pageant, arguing that the official authorities did not assign any representative for the country in a beauty competition of this nature, such as Miss Universe.
