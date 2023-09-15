Search

LifestyleViral

Who is Erica Robin — Miss Universe Pakistan 2023?

Noor Fatima
09:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
Erica Robin
Source: Erica Robin (Instagram)

Erica Marian Robin, a 24-year-old Pakistani model, has achieved unimaginable success overnight by becoming the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023.

The dusky goddess outshined four other equally talented contestants and bagged the title. All geared up to represent Pakistan at the global level in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant to be held in El Salvador later this year, Robin's personal life has become the center of attention.

Upon receiving the crown and mantle of Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, Robin expressed immense gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime chance and highlighted the positive aspects of Pakistan in her statement.

Early Life

Robin was born on September 14, 1999 to a Christian family in Pakistan. Not much is known about her early life, however, she stepped into professional modeling in January 2020.

Education

Robin graduated from St. Patrick’s Girls High School in Karachi in 2014.

Career and Breakthrough 

Robin's first breakthrough came when she graced DIVA Magazine Pakistan in July 2020 issue in a stellar Tabassum Mughal design. Apart from her modelling career, Robin took on a new role as an assistant manager at Flow Digital in August 2020.

She has extensively travelled from Lahore to Kallar Kahar in December 2020. A wanderlust by passion, Robin reportedly explored the stunning landscapes of Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan in April 2021 before jetting off to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in December later that year. 

The model continued her international traveld by checking in in Antalya, Turkey, in March 2022, and experienced paragliding in Ölüdeniz, Fethiye, Muğla, Turkiye, in July 2022. She then went to Phetchaburi, Thailand, in January 2023.

Miss Universe 2023

On her 24th birthday, the model competed against four other finalists for the Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 title at Brennia Kottefaru in Raa Atoll, Maldives, eventually winning the title. Robin will represent Pakistan at the prestigious Miss Universe 2023 pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador, on November 18, 2023, embodying grace, beauty, and ambition.

Meet Erica Robin — the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan

While Robin's win paved the way for Pakistani women to shine on international platforms, the local government and certain religious clerics have officially announced to not endorse the pageant, arguing that the official authorities did not assign any representative for the country in a beauty competition of this nature, such as Miss Universe.

Women participating in Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 anger top cleric, caretaker setup

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:21 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Celebrities react to heart-stopping Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup ...

10:35 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Meet Erica Robin — the first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan

04:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Jannat Mirza celebrates birthday in style but fans miss Umar Butt 

09:43 AM | 14 Sep, 2023

Women participating in Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 anger top cleric, ...

11:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Nepali singer Trishala Gurung has prepared two songs for Pakistan

05:46 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Fact-Check: Is this girl from viral video being forced for nikkah in ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:17 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

Mehwish Hayat seemingly needs "company" on her trip to Milan

Horoscope

08:32 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.05 79.8
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 786.83 794.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.8 38.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.55 967.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.64 27.94
Omani Riyal OMR 768.48 776.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 331.44 333.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 15 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 15 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,558

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: