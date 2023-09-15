Search

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding invite goes viral

Web Desk
10:10 PM | 15 Sep, 2023
In the glittering realm of Bollywood, the upcoming union of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year. The charming couple is all set to exchange vows on 24th of September, marking a momentous chapter in their love story.

As the world eagerly counts down to this star-studded celebration, a sneak peek into their wedding festivities has surfaced, stirring excitement among fans and the media alike.

The first glimpse into their nuptials comes in the form of their meticulously crafted wedding invitation, which has rapidly become the talk of the town. Images of this elegant invitation have taken the internet by storm, and it's no wonder given the anticipation surrounding their special day.

The invitation card provides a tantalizing preview of the upcoming ceremonies. On the pivotal date of September 24, Raghav's Sehrabandi will take place at the opulent Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, commencing at 1 PM. The Baraat procession will then kick off at 2 PM, heralding the beginning of a joyous celebration.

The theme that has been chosen to adorn this momentous occasion is nothing short of magical: "A Pearl White Indian Wedding." The ceremonial proceedings will commence at the prestigious Leela Palace at 3:30 PM and culminate with the emotional Vidai ceremony at 6:30 PM, promising a day filled with love, tradition, and unforgettable moments.

Following these heartwarming ceremonies, a lavish wedding reception awaits close friends and family at the enchanting Leela Palace's Courtyard, setting the stage for "A Night of Amore" where the ambiance is sure to be nothing less than enchanting.

Before the grand day itself, the couple has arranged delightful pre-wedding gatherings to welcome their esteemed guests with open hearts. A "Trains of Love" themed welcome lunch and a throwback "90's Edition" party are scheduled for September 23, both taking place at the picturesque Leela Palace.

The duo's love story took a significant turn on May 13 of this year when they exchanged engagement vows. Following their wedding, the couple is gearing up for a second reception on September 30, ensuring that the festivities continue to sparkle.

