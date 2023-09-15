Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding invite goes viral

In the glittering realm of Bollywood, the upcoming union of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated events of the year. The charming couple is all set to exchange vows on 24th of September, marking a momentous chapter in their love story.
As the world eagerly counts down to this star-studded celebration, a sneak peek into their wedding festivities has surfaced, stirring excitement among fans and the media alike.
The first glimpse into their nuptials comes in the form of their meticulously crafted wedding invitation, which has rapidly become the talk of the town. Images of this elegant invitation have taken the internet by storm, and it's no wonder given the anticipation surrounding their special day.
The invitation card provides a tantalizing preview of the upcoming ceremonies. On the pivotal date of September 24, Raghav's Sehrabandi will take place at the opulent Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, commencing at 1 PM. The Baraat procession will then kick off at 2 PM, heralding the beginning of a joyous celebration.
The theme that has been chosen to adorn this momentous occasion is nothing short of magical: "A Pearl White Indian Wedding." The ceremonial proceedings will commence at the prestigious Leela Palace at 3:30 PM and culminate with the emotional Vidai ceremony at 6:30 PM, promising a day filled with love, tradition, and unforgettable moments.
Following these heartwarming ceremonies, a lavish wedding reception awaits close friends and family at the enchanting Leela Palace's Courtyard, setting the stage for "A Night of Amore" where the ambiance is sure to be nothing less than enchanting.
Before the grand day itself, the couple has arranged delightful pre-wedding gatherings to welcome their esteemed guests with open hearts. A "Trains of Love" themed welcome lunch and a throwback "90's Edition" party are scheduled for September 23, both taking place at the picturesque Leela Palace.
The duo's love story took a significant turn on May 13 of this year when they exchanged engagement vows. Following their wedding, the couple is gearing up for a second reception on September 30, ensuring that the festivities continue to sparkle.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 15, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|376.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.05
|79.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|786.83
|794.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.8
|38.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.55
|967.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.64
|27.94
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|768.48
|776.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.44
|333.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,558
