Here's how Bollywood celebrated International Women's Day

MUMBAI – Several Bollywood stars took to social media to hail women’s role as March 8 marks International Women's Day – a celebration of women's achievements and a reminder of the progress yet to be made.

From Ajay Devgan to Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, take a look at B.Town actors who inspired the world with their meaningful social media posts.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif shared a snap with her sisters while her sister, who is an actor Isabelle Kaif, also posted a series of pictures wishing her sisters and other female friends. A lot of women in one family, she captioned.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen also shared an adorable post. She posted a photo of herself and wrote, “Pathmaker, pathbreaker, whatever be the journey, it's beautiful to be a woman.”

Kareena Kapoor shared a note and penned that every day is Women’s Day. “Pride Love Equality Respect,” the caption reads.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way, #internationalwomensday.” The video was loved by the actor’s fans. One of them commented on it saying, “Absolutely the best message!!” Another added, “So wonderful.”

Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal also marked the day as he shared a endearing snap of his mother Veena Kaushal, and wife and actress Katrina Kaif. Katrina can be seen sitting on her mother-in-law's lap with a gift in her hands. Raazi actor wrote “My strength My world” as the caption.