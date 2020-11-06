Sana Javed & Umair Jaswal share beautiful throwback pictures from their engagement

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal’s wedding didn't just look like a fairy tale- their love will truly make you believe in "happily ever after."

The singer recently shared a throwback picture to his engagement day with Sana and it’s the most adorable thing ever!

While the ‘Khaani’ star looked absolutely gorgeous in a pastel blue ensemble, Umair wasn’t dressed up in formal wear because he had biked to his lovely fiancé’s house!

In the post’s caption, Jaswal shared how Sana was furious at his lack of preparation but couldn’t stop laughing either.

The two are “glad they captured the moment!”

The couple tied the know in an initiate Nikkah ceremony last month. They shared some beautiful pictures of their big day on social media.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!