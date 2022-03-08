Pakistani security forces kill seven terrorists in Balochistan operation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security forces eliminated seven terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Turbat's Gorchop area of the country's southwest province, the military media wing said Tuesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that forces conducted the operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the general area Gorchop.

"Once the troops started the clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened indiscriminate fire onto security forces, ISPR said.

Two commanders identified as Hasil Doda and Washdil were among the deceased. The terrorists involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in Makran Division were killed during the exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan army also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition which were intended to be used in terror activities.

Operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the military media wing said.

Earlier today, five Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and more than 35 suffered injuries in a blast in Sibbi on Tuesday.

A massive blast occurred near the Jail Road area of Sibi. It reportedly occurred during President Arif Alvi's visit to the annual Sibi Mela. The targeted convoy was part of the security deployment surrounding the President's visit to the southwestern region.