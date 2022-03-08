Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth 247million in joint operation with ANF
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy, in a joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), captured drugs worth more than Rs247 million at North Arabian Sea.
A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, said the intelligence-based joint sea operation was conducted while the seized illegal substance approximately weighed nearly 1 ton.
The seized drugs were later handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.
#PakNavy & ANF in an intelligence based joint Sea Ops seized 1000 Kgs drugs at North Arabian Sea. Drugs valued approx Rs 247 M were handed over for further legal proceedings. Successful Ops is a demo of PN resolve to disrupt illegal activities in Pak maritime zone. pic.twitter.com/4YNlx67dkt— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) March 8, 2022
Pakistan Naval force is committed to curbing illegal activities in the country's territorial waters and the successful execution of this operation is a strong demonstration of PNS resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of South Asian country.
Pak Navy seizes huge cache of drugs in Arabian Sea 07:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2018
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has seized 5000-kilogram Hashish worth millions of dollars in the market from the smugglers ...
