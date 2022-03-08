Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth 247million in joint operation with ANF
11:01 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth 247million in joint operation with ANF
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy, in a joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), captured drugs worth more than Rs247 million at North Arabian Sea.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, said the intelligence-based joint sea operation was conducted while the seized illegal substance approximately weighed nearly 1 ton.

The seized drugs were later handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

Pakistan Naval force is committed to curbing illegal activities in the country's territorial waters and the successful execution of this operation is a strong demonstration of PNS resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of South Asian country.

