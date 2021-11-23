Tiktok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak’s bold dance video goes viral
TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak share a great friendship bond and they are not shy in showcasing their affection for each other on public platforms.
This time around, the duo's latest video has left the internet into a frenzy and needless to say, the dance video seems to have hit a nerve amongst the masses.
Turning to Instagram, the social media sensation shared a video where a group of ladies dance in a perfectly synchronised routine including Sundal Khattak.
Soon Shah enters the frame with her freestyle dance moves and the wayward entry has left the admirers amused.
Dressed in casual outfits, Shah and Khattak look super cute as they drop glimpses of their fun moments together.
Previously, Shah caused a furore due to her controversial appearance on the talk show 'To Be Honest' where she prank calls Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.
TikToker Hareem Shah's prank call to Sheikh ... 04:22 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Tiktok controversy queen Hareem Shah continues to entertain her admirers with her escapades and has got the population ...
