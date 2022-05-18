Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet on fire

The bold and beautiful Mathira is always under public scrutiny over her plethora of controversies, stunning looks, brazen nature and witty humour.

The Pakistani model- television hostess was born in Harare, Zimbabwe. Her childhood was spent in her hometown. She later returned to Pakistan.

An avid social media user, Mathira left the fans stunned with her bold pictures as she was spotted vacationing in the picturesque locations of Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

The pictures are being liked by her admirers and the comments section is also flooded with praise for the host. She has 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account and her pictures receive thousands of likes and compliments from her fans.