No-confidence motion submitted against Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo
ISLAMABAD - Dissent lawmakers of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have filed a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.
Reports in local media said MPA Yar Muhammad Rind submitted the motion, saying majority of party members were united against Bizenjo.
Rind mentioned looming law and order situation in the sparsely populated region, adding that the state of affairs in the South Western region was affecting Sindh too.
He claimed that the group got the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will be a success against Bizenjo.
The disgruntled lawmaker said the party will decide on the new chief minister after holding consultations.
At least 33 votes are required for the no-confidence motion to succeed, while the party needs 17 votes to file the motion against the CM.
More to follow...
No-confidence motion submitted against Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus ...06:17 PM | 18 May, 2022
FM Bilawal lands in New York, expected to meet Blinken today05:35 PM | 18 May, 2022
