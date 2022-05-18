Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.
Apart from her films, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.
Turning to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled Dubai alongside her cute family. The enchanting pictures are winning hearts on social media.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.
