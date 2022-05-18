Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor

Web Desk
05:57 PM | 18 May, 2022
Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor
Source: Ayeza Khan (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof.

Turning to Instagram, the 30-year-old actor shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled Dubai alongside her cute family. The enchanting pictures are winning hearts on social media.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.

Watch: Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate ... 02:15 PM | 3 May, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan’s star couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, and their kids left their fans amazed with ...

More From This Category
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet ...
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022
Aima Baig lashes out at Amanat Ali for calling ...
04:22 PM | 18 May, 2022
Mishi Khan blasts Aamir Liaquat Hussain in latest ...
03:30 PM | 18 May, 2022
Pakistani TikToker faces criticism for shooting ...
11:55 PM | 17 May, 2022
Dania Shah's new TikTok video goes viral
06:45 PM | 17 May, 2022
Two Pakistanis nominated for South Asia’s ...
07:40 PM | 17 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira’s new bold photo at beach sets internet on fire
05:12 PM | 18 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr