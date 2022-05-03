Watch: Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate Eid with kids in cute way

02:15 PM | 3 May, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan’s star couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, and their kids left their fans amazed with what can be called as a cute video on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Ayeza matched her pastel-coloured outfit with daughter Horain while Taimoor and son Ryan donned same dress to celebrate the festival.

In the short clip, the adorable family can be seen pulling off cute poses. Ayeza captioned the video as “Eid Mubarak”.

Last night, she shared a glimpse of what went into making her Eidul Fitr celebrations special following the easing of Covid restrictions this year.

The mother of two shared multiple pictures of herself displaying mehndi on her hand.  In a recent post on Instagram, Mere Pas Tum Ho star was seen sharing quality time with Momal Sheikh and other celebrity friends.

Ayeza, 31, is seen constantly on the go, balancing work and personal life effortlessly, and has a huge fan following on social media. She is currently the most-followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

