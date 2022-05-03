COAS Bajwa spends Eid with troops along LoC (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited soldiers deployed on frontlines along the Line of Control (LOC) on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the military media wing said Tuesday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate, Gen. Bajwa offered Eid prayers with troops in Dungi, Kotlit at LOC.
Special Prayers were made for security, peace and stability of Pakistan. COAS also shared Eid festivities with officers and men.
COAS paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions for peaceful Pakistan. Corps Commander, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza received #COAS on arrival at Dungi. pic.twitter.com/mSKHXnqyw1— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) May 3, 2022
Pakistan Army chief also paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions for peaceful Pakistan.
Corps Commander, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza received COAS Bajwa on arrival at Dungi.
