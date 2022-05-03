Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor

08:40 AM | 3 May, 2022
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country today (Tuesday) with religious zeal and fervour.

This is for the first time that Eid is being observed in Pakistan without Covid-19 restricts since the pandemic surfaced in 2020.

Big Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs across the country where Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and various PML-N leaders offered Eid prayer in Raiwind. 

In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers.

In Quetta, more than 190 Eid prayer’s congregations were arranged at open places, parks, mosques Imambargahs and EidGah while the main congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Road.

Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court, Justice Nahim Akhtar offered Eid prayer at Governor House in Quetta.

Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province.

