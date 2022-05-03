Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervor
Share
ISLAMABAD – Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country today (Tuesday) with religious zeal and fervour.
This is for the first time that Eid is being observed in Pakistan without Covid-19 restricts since the pandemic surfaced in 2020.
Big Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs across the country where Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and various PML-N leaders offered Eid prayer in Raiwind.
وزیراعظم پاکستان میاں محمد شہباز شریف اور وزیراعلی پنجاب حمزہ شہباز شریف نے رائیونڈ لاہور میں عیدالفطر کی نماز ادا کی pic.twitter.com/BycEgciemX— PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 3, 2022
In the Federal capital, the main Eid congregation was held at the Faisal Mosque where top government officials and envoys of Muslim countries offered Eid prayers.
In Quetta, more than 190 Eid prayer’s congregations were arranged at open places, parks, mosques Imambargahs and EidGah while the main congregation was held at Eidgah Toghi Road.
Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court, Justice Nahim Akhtar offered Eid prayer at Governor House in Quetta.
Meanwhile, foolproof security arrangements have been made on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr across the province.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/02-May-2022/pm-shehbaz-sharif-greets-nation-ummah-on-eidul-fitr
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- High-powered UAE economic team meets PM Shehbaz in Lahore today01:09 PM | 3 May, 2022
- ‘Eid gift’ – Honda increases car prices again12:13 PM | 3 May, 2022
-
- ‘Eid Mubarak’ – President Biden hosts Eid-ul-Fitr reception at ...10:45 AM | 3 May, 2022
-
-
- 'Boohey Barian' – Kanika Kapoor denies plagiarising Hadiqa Kiani's ...05:18 PM | 2 May, 2022
- Noor Bukhari reciting Naat in Madina gets mixed response on social ...05:46 PM | 2 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022