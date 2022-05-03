Bilawal Bhutto shares adorable Eid photo with nephew Mir Hakim

10:15 AM | 3 May, 2022
Source: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Instagram)
KARACHI – PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with his sisters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He has shared a lovable photo with his nephew Mir Hakim, the son of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, on Instagram.

“Mir Hakim’s first Eid,” Bilawal captioned the post.

As he shared the photo, social media users expressed love for both Mamu and bhanja

