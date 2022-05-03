Bilawal Bhutto shares adorable Eid photo with nephew Mir Hakim
10:15 AM | 3 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with his sisters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
He has shared a lovable photo with his nephew Mir Hakim, the son of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, on Instagram.
“Mir Hakim’s first Eid,” Bilawal captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
As he shared the photo, social media users expressed love for both Mamu and bhanja.
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious ... 08:40 AM | 3 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country today (Tuesday) with religious zeal and ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- High-powered UAE economic team meets PM Shehbaz in Lahore today01:09 PM | 3 May, 2022
- ‘Eid gift’ – Honda increases car prices again12:13 PM | 3 May, 2022
-
- ‘Eid Mubarak’ – President Biden hosts Eid-ul-Fitr reception at ...10:45 AM | 3 May, 2022
-
-
- 'Boohey Barian' – Kanika Kapoor denies plagiarising Hadiqa Kiani's ...05:18 PM | 2 May, 2022
- Noor Bukhari reciting Naat in Madina gets mixed response on social ...05:46 PM | 2 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022