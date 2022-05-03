‘Eid Mubarak’ – President Biden hosts Eid-ul-Fitr reception at White House

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden hosted an Eid-ul-Fitr reception at the White House to extend greetings to Muslims.

“Jill and I were honored to host an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House tonight, and we send our warmest greetings to everyone celebrating across the world. Eid Mubarak!” he wrote on Twitter.

Biden also shared pictures of mingling with participants of the event.

First day of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Monday in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the US and the other countries across the world with religious fervor.

Pakistan is observing the first day of Eid today (Tuesday) without Covid-19 restrictions for the first time since the pandemic hit the country in 2020.