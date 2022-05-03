‘Eid Mubarak’ – President Biden hosts Eid-ul-Fitr reception at White House

10:45 AM | 3 May, 2022
‘Eid Mubarak’ – President Biden hosts Eid-ul-Fitr reception at White House
Source: @POTUS (Twitter)
Share

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden hosted an Eid-ul-Fitr reception at the White House to extend greetings to Muslims.

“Jill and I were honored to host an Eid al-Fitr reception at the White House tonight, and we send our warmest greetings to everyone celebrating across the world. Eid Mubarak!” he wrote on Twitter.

Biden also shared pictures of mingling with participants of the event.

First day of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Monday in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the US and the other countries across the world with religious fervor.

Pakistan is observing the first day of Eid today (Tuesday) without Covid-19 restrictions for the first time since the pandemic hit the country in 2020.

Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious ... 08:40 AM | 3 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country today (Tuesday) with religious zeal and ...

More From This Category
42-year-old man marries three women at the same ...
09:30 AM | 3 May, 2022
On this day in 2011, Osama Bin Laden was killed ...
07:28 PM | 2 May, 2022
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine amid ...
03:13 PM | 2 May, 2022
World peace organisation speaks against death ...
11:54 AM | 2 May, 2022
World celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious ...
10:16 AM | 2 May, 2022
Prime Minister of British Virgin Islands arrested ...
10:45 AM | 1 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid celebrations with hubby and son
11:27 AM | 3 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr