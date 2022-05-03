‘Eid gift’ – Honda increases car prices again

12:13 PM | 3 May, 2022
‘Eid gift’ – Honda increases car prices again
Source: Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (Facebook)
KARACHI – Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd (HACL) has once again increased the prices of various models by up to Rs170,000.

The new prices will come into effect from May 1, 2022. The announcement comes as Pakistanis are celebrating the Eid-ul-Fitr.

The price of Honda City 1.2L MT and CVT models has surged to Rs3.264 million and Rs3.389 million, while the new prices of City 1.5L CVT, 1.5L City Asp MT are Rs3.589 million and Rs3.729 million, respectively.

BR-V CVT S will now be available at Rs 4.249 million as compared to its previous value of Rs 4.079mn.

The new prices of Honda Civic 1.5L MCVT, 1.5L Oriel MCVT and Rs 1.5L LLCVT have been fixed as Rs5.549m, Rs5.799m and Rs6.649m, respectively.

