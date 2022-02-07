‘I’m no longer a lesbian’ - Amna Ilyas's bold statement breaks the internet
Pakistan's supermodel Amna Ilyas has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or acting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
The Baaji star has never shied away from making bold statements. Recently, the 33-year-old star sat down for a fun interview with Voice Over Man aka Wajahat Rauf on his popular YouTube channel.
The ace director had an interesting question and answer rapid-fire. Posing an awkward question, the host asked about having any confusion with her sexual orientation.
The 34-year-old jokingly states that she is now no longer a lesbian and is very much, exclusively interested in men.
Moreover, rumours are rife that Amna Ilyas and Dawar Mehmood have parted ways after they removed pictures of each other from social media.
Earlier this month, Ilyas was relentlessly trolled as she was spotted flaunting her toned physique in athleisure and emphasizing on the significance of workout.
