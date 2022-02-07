Avalanche kills 19 in Afghanistan amid heavy snowfall

06:20 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Avalanche kills 19 in Afghanistan amid heavy snowfall
KABUL – At least 19 people were killed after an avalanche hit Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province amid heavy snowfalls.

Reports said that 20 people were hit by the avalanche when they were attempting to cross a remote mountain pass from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

Scores of Afghan nationals illegally entered Pakistan on daily basis through such routes in search of jobs or to buy goods for trade.

An official said that a search is still underway at the scene of the incident, adding that 19 bodies have been recovered so far.  

To block illegal crossing, Pakistan is fencing the entire 2,670-kilometre (1,660 miles) frontier with Afghanistan, with officials saying that 90 percent of work on it has been completed.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

