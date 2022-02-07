Islamabad court seeks more time to complete trial in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital hearing the Noor Mukadam murder case has sought more time from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to complete the trial.

Noor Mukadam (27), daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered inside a house in Islamabad’s F-7/4 Sector on July 20 last year. The prime accused was arrested at the crime scene on the day of the murder.

The high court had last year ordered that the trial in the case be completed in two months.

In a letter sent to the high court, Judge Atta Rabbani said that all lawyers representing the suspect hail from outside Islamabad, the dates for the hearings have to be fixed according to their availability and convenience.

“It was also stated in the letter that during the trial, various petitions were also heard which consumed the court’s time and, because of this, the trial court could not be completed within the stipulated time of two months,” Tribute quoted the judge as saying.

A total of 12 others suspects – Zahir Zakir Jaffer, the prime suspect, his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, their three household staff Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel and six Therapy Works employees including Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas – are also nominated in the case.