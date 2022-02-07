Top Pakistani general arrives in Oman on key visit

08:10 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Top Pakistani general arrives in Oman on key visit
ISLAMABAD – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza have arrived in Oman on a key visit.

Oman News Agency, (ONA) said: “General Nadeem Raza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, arrived in the Sultanate of Oman on an official visit that will last for several days.”

Today, Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, received Gen Nadeem Raza and his accompanying military delegation in his office at Camp Al Murtafa.

Matters related to military cooperation between the two countries were discussed in the meeting.

Upon the guest’s arrival, the headquarters of the Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces at Camp Al-Muftaha, a group of honour guards gave a military salute.

