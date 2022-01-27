Amna Ilyas slammed for wearing bold dress
Web Desk
04:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Amna Ilyas slammed for wearing bold dress
Share

Celebrities receive critique for their lifestyle choices, especially females who face major backlash due to their wardrobe choices.

This time around, supermodel Amna Illyas is at the receiving end of moral policing over her questionable fashion choices.

The 34-year-old star who has revamped her style with her bold persona has come under fire over the black and white western outfit she wore in her recent social media post.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Baaji actor posted a series of stunning portraits of herself all dressed to perfection in the gorgeous short dress.

Despite giving major style goals in her latest pictures, she became the victim of backlash and received flak from the keyboard warriors.

Earlier this month, Aman Ilyas was relentlessly trolled as she was spotted flaunting her toned physique in athleisure and emphasizing on the significance of workout.

Amna Ilyas receives flak for bold photoshoot 10:54 AM | 16 Jan, 2022

KARACHI – Actor, and model Amna Ilyas has drawn intense ire among social media users after her bold photoshoot ...

More From This Category
Shehzad Roy's hilarious video breaks the internet
06:10 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Indian businessman sets bank on fire
04:10 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Faysal Quraishi apologises to Nauman Ijaz after ...
04:33 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tie the knot in a ...
03:45 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Lollywood queen Saima Noor reveals her real age
03:23 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
Punjab halts the release of film 'Javed Iqbal: ...
03:00 PM | 27 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas slammed for wearing bold dress
04:55 PM | 27 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr