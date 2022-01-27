Amna Ilyas slammed for wearing bold dress

Celebrities receive critique for their lifestyle choices, especially females who face major backlash due to their wardrobe choices.

This time around, supermodel Amna Illyas is at the receiving end of moral policing over her questionable fashion choices.

The 34-year-old star who has revamped her style with her bold persona has come under fire over the black and white western outfit she wore in her recent social media post.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Baaji actor posted a series of stunning portraits of herself all dressed to perfection in the gorgeous short dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Despite giving major style goals in her latest pictures, she became the victim of backlash and received flak from the keyboard warriors.

Earlier this month, Aman Ilyas was relentlessly trolled as she was spotted flaunting her toned physique in athleisure and emphasizing on the significance of workout.