Drama Haqeeqat's director breaks silence over viral 'Fiza Shiza' meme
Web Desk
05:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Pakistani drama serial 'Judwa - Haqeeqat' is the latest target of the moral brigade and it is facing endless trolling due to its problematic storyline and absurd scenes.

Sparking a hilarious meme fest on social media, the drama was subjected to endless mockery and relentless trolling.

Now, the director of the drama Mohammad Ashar Asghar has finally responded to the criticism in a message widely shared online.

In the aforementioned video, he requests the audience to watch the whole drama and then talk about it. He added that the memes are gaining popularity.

He clarified that the main purpose of the play was entertainment, besides it is a whole series in which various social issues are discussed, if the audience watches it they will know that there is a lesson in it.

The drama Judwaa - Haqeeqat's storyline revolves around two sisters marrying the wrong groom in an old fashioned way where the brides and grooms never really met before tying the knot.

They saw each other for the first time on their wedding night. The sisters Fiza and Shiza who were set to marry two brothers Zain and Farhan, ended up swapping husbands. 

